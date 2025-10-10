Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten: Clear for Week 6
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tuten (shoulder) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Seahawks.
Tuten was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate due to a lingering shoulder injury and then had a cap on his reps both Thursday and Friday. However, it won't stop him from continuing to serve as the Jaguars' No. 2 RB behind starter Travis Etienne. Such a role has amounted to 26 touches for 128 yards from scrimmage and two total TDs for Tuten over the last four games.
More News
-
Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten: Stays limited in practice•
-
Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten: Remains limited by shoulder•
-
Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten: Does little in MNF win•
-
Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten: Ready for Week 5•
-
Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten: Reps capped Friday•
-
Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten: Limited at practice Thursday•