Tuten (shoulder) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Seahawks.

Tuten was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate due to a lingering shoulder injury and then had a cap on his reps both Thursday and Friday. However, it won't stop him from continuing to serve as the Jaguars' No. 2 RB behind starter Travis Etienne. Such a role has amounted to 26 touches for 128 yards from scrimmage and two total TDs for Tuten over the last four games.