Tuten (ankle/foot) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Tuten was limited at practice Wednesday, listed as a 'DNP' on Thursday, and then returned to a limited session Friday as he continues to manage the ankle and toe issues he has played through over the last two weeks. Also cleared to play versus New York were fellow RBs Chris Rodriguez (hand) and LeQuint Allen (hamstring), but Tuten nonetheless remains the clear top option in Jacksonville's backfield on the heels of recording a 70 percent snap share en route to carrying 26 times for 88 yards and a TD, to go along with three catches on four targets for 25 yards, in last weekend's 40-23 win over the Titans.