Tuten (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Tuten and Travis Etienne (shoulder) avoided Week 12 injury designations after three limited practices apiece. Both running backs were banged up coming out of Jacksonville's Week 11 win over the Chargers, though Etienne managed to finish that game while Tuten exited in the second half. Tuten had a career-high 15 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown against the Chargers, while Etienne posted 19 carries for 73 yards and two touchdowns in that game. Both running backs could play significant roles against the Cardinals.