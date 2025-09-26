Tuten (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at San Francisco.

Tuten upgraded to full participation Friday, following limited sessions the previous two days. He played through the same injury last week, and Friday marked his first full practice participation since Week 2. Better health could lead to a few more snaps/touches, but Travis Etienne is still expected to lead the way in Jacksonville's backfield, where LeQuint Allen has been getting most of the third-down snaps.