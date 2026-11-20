Tuten (ankle/foot), per head coach Liam Coen, "will maybe run around a little bit" at Friday's practice, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Tuten did not get any work in Thursday after being limited at Wednesday's practice, but Coen's comments suggest he could be back on the field Friday. Tuten was listed as either limited or as a non-participant the last eight times the Jaguars released an injury report but has not missed a game, so while his status is up in the air there is reason to believe he will be out there Sunday. Tuten's status for Week 11 will officially be revealed when the Jaguars release their next injury report later Friday.