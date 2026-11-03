Tuten was a non-participant at Monday's walkthrough due to ankle and foot injuries.

Tuten is coming off a sterling performance Sunday against the Colts in which he reeled off 159 yards from scrimmage and two total TDs on 18 touches, but he now has a pair of health concerns in tow. The Jaguars may be exercising caution with their No. 1 RB, but his status -- along with backup Chris Rodriguez (hand), who was listed as limited -- will be watched to get a sense of who may be available to the backfield Thursday at Baltimore.