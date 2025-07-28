Tuten is dealing with a hamstring injury but isn't expected to miss extended time, Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville reports.

The rookie fourth-round pick is hoping to push Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby for a role in Liam Coen's new-look Jacksonville offense. Coen doesn't consider the hamstring injury to be a major setback, but this could nonetheless hurt Tuten's chances of earning Week 1 playing time if he ends up missing more than a few days.