Tuten rushed four times for six yards and caught one pass for five yards in the Jaguars' win over the Chiefs on Monday night.

Tuten was limited during the practice week due to a shoulder injury, but he played his normal role, handling a handful of touches on 21 percent of the offensive snaps. With Travis Etienne healthy and handling the vast majority of the backfield opportunities in Jacksonville, Tuten is merely a bench stash in fantasy.