Tuten (finger) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Tuten was initially listed as questionable for Sunday's contest, but he'll need to spend at least one more game on the sideline while continuing to recover from his right finger injury. With Tuten having logged a trio of limited practice sessions in preparation, however, there's reason to be optimistic about his chances of retaking the field in time to suit up for Jacksonville's regular-season finale against the Titans in Week 18.