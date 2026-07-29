Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten: Early lead in RB competition?

With Chris Rodriguez (foot) not yet ready for team drills, Tuten got the bulk of the first-team reps with the offense during Wednesday's training camp practice, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

As Shipley notes, the battle for backfield slotting between Tuten and Rodriguez will be one to monitor closely, but for now Shipley suggests that it looks like Tuten -- who looked sharp during Wednesday's session -- is taking the lead early on. That said, Rodriguez is being eased back into the mix after having undergone an offseason foot procedure, so the competition between the two figures to heat up once he's able to work fully. Either way, with Travis Etienne -- who recorded 260 carries in 17 regular-season games in 2025 -- no longer in the mix, Tuten's role is destined to expand in 2026, but it remains to be seen how the team's carries will be distributed come Week 1, with a committee approach featuring Tuten, Rodriguez and LeQuint Allen, to a lesser degree, a plausible outcome.