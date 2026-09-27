Tuten rushed 15 times for 73 yards and a touchdown and brought in both targets for 17 yards in the Jaguars' 35-6 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Serving as the clear lead back once again, Tuten proved himself worthy of the role with a crisp performance that saw him consistently generate useful gains versus a talented Patriots front seven. Tuten capped off his fantasy-friendly effort with his second rushing touchdown of the campaign, a one-yard run with just over eight minutes remaining to close out the scoring on the afternoon. Tuten is averaging an impressive 4.7 yards per carry and is averaging a solid 16 touches through three games, rendering him an appealing option in all formats heading into a Week 4 road showdown against the Bengals next Sunday.