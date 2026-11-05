Tuten (ankle/foot) 'should be' available for Thursday night's game against the Ravens barring any pregame setbacks, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Tuten logged 'DNP' listings on all three of the Jaguars' Week 9 injury reports ahead of the contest and had been considered a game-time decision. Fowler's report indicates that the running back is trending toward active status, but those considering Tuten in Week 9 fantasy lineups will nonetheless want to verify his playing status ahead of Thursday's 8:15 pm ET kickoff.