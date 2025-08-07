Tuten appears to be the early favorite to begin the season as Jacksonville's No. 3 running back after putting in another good practice Thursday, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

The rookie fourth-round pick was limited by a hamstring injury at the start of camp, but he's impressed since returning as a full practice participant over the weekend. Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby are locked in as Jacksonville's top tailbacks, but Tuten could position himself for a complementary role, especially if he performs well in preseason action.