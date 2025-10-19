Tuten rushed five times for 22 yards during Sunday's 35-7 loss to the Rams.

The five carries are pretty standard for Tuten, though it's more notable in this contest given that starter Travis Etienne carried just eight times. That likely had more to do with a lopsided game script than anything else, but it's still worth noting with Tuten positioned as Jacksonville's No. 2 tailback. The rookie fourth-round pick enters the bye week with 27 carries for 108 yards, six receptions for 59 yards and two total touchdowns in seven games.