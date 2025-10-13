Tuten carried twice for 14 yards and caught two of three targets for 14 yards during Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Seahawks.

The rookie fourth-round pick continues to operate as Jacksonville's No. 2 tailback but saw his smallest workload since the season opener Sunday. Tuten showcased his potential upside Week two with 10 touches for 74 yards, but in the ensuing four contests he's totaled just 16 carries for 55 yards and four receptions for 27 yards. He's likely to remain in a limited role as long as Travis Etienne remains healthy.