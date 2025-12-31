Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten: Full practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tuten (finger) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Tuten has missed back-to-back games due to a lingering finger injury, but it looks as though he's fully on track to return as the top backup behind Travis Etienne for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Titans. Jacksonville can clinch the AFC South title with a victory at home against Tennessee on Sunday, and against the 3-13 Titans, there could be plenty of backfield production to go around.
More News
-
Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten: Downgraded to out•
-
Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten: Officially questionable for Week 17•
-
Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten: Limited again Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten: Returns to limited practice•
-
Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten: Back at practice•
-
Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten: Out Week 16, possibly beyond•