Tuten rushed 17 times for 73 yards and brought in both targets for 18 yards in the Jaguars' 22-17 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

Tuten filled his usual role as the clear lead option in Jacksonville's ground attack with aplomb, grinding out tough yards on many of his carries and also contributing a 20-yard run. He also recorded multiple receptions for the third consecutive game, and although he saw backfield mate Chris Rodriguez score the Jaguars' only rushing touchdown of the day, that came on a breakaway run from 25 yards out as opposed to in close. Tuten has at least 15 carries in three of his first four games heading into a Week 5 showdown against the Eagles in London next Sunday.