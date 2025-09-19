default-cbs-image
Tuten (shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Texans.

Tuten was limited in practice this week, but he's done enough to avoid a questionable tag ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup. He should again operate as the Jaguars' RB2 behind Travis Etienne with Tank Bigsby out of the picture.

