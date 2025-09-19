Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten: Good to go for Week 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tuten (shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Texans.
Tuten was limited in practice this week, but he's done enough to avoid a questionable tag ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup. He should again operate as the Jaguars' RB2 behind Travis Etienne with Tank Bigsby out of the picture.
More News
-
Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten: Remains limited Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten: Limited by shoulder injury•
-
Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten: Scores receiving TD in loss•
-
Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten: Carries thrice in NFL debut•
-
Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten: Third in RB rotation•
-
Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten: Favorite for No. 3 job•