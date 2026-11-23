Tuten rushed 10 times for 33 yards and brought in all three targets for 20 yards in the Jaguars' 23-18 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Tuten saw his rushing opportunities capped by a surprising game script that saw the Jaguars trail for almost the entirety of the afternoon, and he found running room at a premium when he did touch the ball. The second-year back now has under 40 rushing yards in three of the past five games, and he's averaged under 3.4 yards per carry in five of the last six contests as well. Nevertheless, Tuten's locked-in dual role makes him an appealing matchup heading into a favorable Week 12 home matchup against the Titans next Sunday.