Tuten rushed 15 times for 66 yards and brought in his only target for 22 yards in the Jaguars' 34-10 win over the Browns on Sunday. He also recovered a fumble.

Any questions surrounding the potential workload split in the Jaguars' ground attack were definitively answered for the time being Sunday, as Tuten put together an impressively efficient performance and outpaced backfield mate Chris Rodriguez by nine carries despite seeing his day come to an early end due to the lopsided score. Tuten was able to consistently generate productive runs, but he'll have a much stiffer test on the road against the Broncos in a Week 2 matchup next Sunday.