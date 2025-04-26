The Jaguars selected Tuten in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 104th overall.

Tuten was lightly recruited coming out of high school but emerged as a key contributor at Virginia Tech during his final two years in college, combining to score 25 touchdowns while handling 356 total carries. He then helped his draft stock further by running an impressive 4.32 40-yard dash at the combine while also showing a lot of burst in short-area drills. Tuten's landing spot isn't likely to lead to production early in the 2025 season, as both Travis Etienne and Tank Bigbsy are in the mix, but this will be a situation worth monitoring with a new coaching staff making decisions.