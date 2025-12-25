Tuten (finger) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Tuten was unable to suit up for Jacksonville's win over the Broncos in Week 16 due to a right finger issue that it was reported could sideline him multiple games, so it's encouraging to see him now log a second consecutive limited practice session. If Tuten is able to log at least another limited practice session Friday, it appears he'll have a fair chance to reclaim his No. 2 role behind Travis Etienne as early as Sunday on the road against Indianapolis.