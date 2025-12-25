Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten: Limited again Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tuten (finger) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Tuten was unable to suit up for Jacksonville's win over the Broncos in Week 16 due to a right finger issue that it was reported could sideline him multiple games, so it's encouraging to see him now log a second consecutive limited practice session. If Tuten is able to log at least another limited practice session Friday, it appears he'll have a fair chance to reclaim his No. 2 role behind Travis Etienne as early as Sunday on the road against Indianapolis.
More News
-
Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten: Returns to limited practice•
-
Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten: Back at practice•
-
Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten: Out Week 16, possibly beyond•
-
Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten: No practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten: May need finger surgery•
-
Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten: Scores TD in blowout win•