default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Tuten (shoulder) was a limited participant at practice Thursday.

Per Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, Tuten sported a non-contact jersey during Thursday's session as the running back continues to manage a shoulder issue that he's played through over the last two weeks. Tuten now has two more chances to upgrade his participation level ahead of Monday's game against the Chiefs.

More News