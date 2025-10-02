Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten: Limited at practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tuten (shoulder) was a limited participant at practice Thursday.
Per Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, Tuten sported a non-contact jersey during Thursday's session as the running back continues to manage a shoulder issue that he's played through over the last two weeks. Tuten now has two more chances to upgrade his participation level ahead of Monday's game against the Chiefs.
