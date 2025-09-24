Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten: Limited at practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tuten (shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Per Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, Tuten -- who was also limited at practice last week -- sported a red (non-contact) tank during Wednesday's session. The running back was able to play in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Texans, carrying six times for 21 yards and a touchdown, while recording a 17 percent snap share in the contest.
