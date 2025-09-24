default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Tuten (shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Per Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, Tuten -- who was also limited at practice last week -- sported a red (non-contact) tank during Wednesday's session. The running back was able to play in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Texans, carrying six times for 21 yards and a touchdown, while recording a 17 percent snap share in the contest.

More News