Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten: Limited by shoulder injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tuten was limited in practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury.
Participation at the start of the week, even in a limited capacity, suggests Tuten has a good chance to play Sunday against the Texans. He impressed in a Week 2 loss at Cincinnati, taking 10 touches for 74 yards and a touchdown while playing 26 percent of Jacksonville's snaps on offense.
