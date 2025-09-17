default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Tuten was limited in practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury.

Participation at the start of the week, even in a limited capacity, suggests Tuten has a good chance to play Sunday against the Texans. He impressed in a Week 2 loss at Cincinnati, taking 10 touches for 74 yards and a touchdown while playing 26 percent of Jacksonville's snaps on offense.

More News