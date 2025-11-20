Tuten (ankle) remained limited at practice Thursday.

The same was true of Travis Etienne (shoulder), so the pair of running backs have followed identical practice patterns after a near-even split of the backfield workload in Week 11 against the Chargers. Etienne was able to finish out that game while Tuten departed in the second half. If either running back pulls ahead in terms of Friday's participation level, that could determine who will get most of the carries Sunday against a Cardinals defense that has allowed five total touchdowns to running backs over the past two games.