Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten: Limited to 17 yards Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tuten rushed seven times for 17 yards while failing to catch his only target in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Cardinals.
Tuten was able to shake his injury designation during the practice week, but perhaps the ankle was still affecting him based off Sunday's poor results. Starter Travis Etienne -- who was dealing with a shoulder injury himself -- led Jacksonville's backfield with over 100 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. Tuten was coming off a season-best 15-74-1 rushing line against the Chargers last week, so fantasy managers may want to hold through the rough patches in the event his role continues to expand down the stretch.
