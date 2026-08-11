Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten: Listed as co-starter on unofficial depth chart

Tuten and Chris Rodriguez are listed as co-starters on the Jaguars' initial unofficial depth chart, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Preseason depth charts can often be taken with a grain of salt, but in this case the 'Tuten or Rodriguez' listing aligns with the notion that the Jaguars will employ a committee approach -- possibly resulting in Tuten and Rodriguez forming a 1A/1B combo -- to fill the void created by the offseason departure of last year's leading rusher Travis Etienne. Also in the mix for Jacksonville's backfield touches in that context is LeQuint Allen, who could factor in on third downs. In any case, regardless of how the team's carries/targets are distributed come Week 1, Tuten's share figures to be enough to merit fantasy lineup consideration out of the gate this season.