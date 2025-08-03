Tuten (hamstring) was a full participant in Sunday's training camp practice, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Tuten has been limited by a hamstring injury, but he was able to participate in team drills during Sunday's practice. The rookie fourth-rounder has been working to carve out a role for himself in the Jaguars' backfield but will be limited to backup duties while Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby work with the first-team offense. Saturday's preseason opener against the Steelers will give Tuten a good opportunity to showcase his abilities.