Tuten (ankle/foot) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

As were fellow RBs Chris Rodriguez (hand) and LeQuint Allen (hamstring), though there's a decent chance that the listed limitations of Tuten and Rodriguez were maintenance-related as opposed to being indicative of setbacks on their part. Both players were limited at practice this past Friday by the same injuries and headed into Week 10 action without injury designations. Though we'll continue to track both players in the coming days, there's no indication so far that either of their statuses for Sunday's game against the Giants is in any danger.