Tuten carried twice for five yards and returned three kickoffs for 61 yards during Sunday's 36-19 win against the Colts. He fumbled twice, losing one.

Tuten also briefly exited the contest to be evaluated for a concussion but was cleared to retake the field. The rookie fourth-round pick lost a fumble shortly after returning to action, however, and didn't play another offensive snap the rest of the day. The two offensive touches were a season low for Tuten, who will need better ball security in order to maintain a regular role in the offense. Travis Etienne remains Jacksonville's clear No. 1 tailback, and LeQuint Allen is now better positioned to compete for the backup job.