Tuten finished the 2025 season with 307 yards and five touchdowns on 83 rushing attempts. He also had 10 catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games.

A finger injury kept Tuten out for two games in 2025. When available, the fourth-round rookie carried the ball in every game he appeared in during the season, with his most impactful game occurring in Week 11 when he had 15 attempts. Travis Etienne remained the starter for the entirety of the season, but he is expected to be an unrestricted free agent in March. Should Etienne leave, Tuten could have an opportunity for a larger role in 2026.