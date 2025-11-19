default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Tuten (ankle) and Travis Etienne (shoulder) both were limited participants in practice Wednesday.

Etienne's injury wasn't previously reported, while Tuten made an early exit from Sunday's 35-6 win over the Chargers. The rookie had his largest role of the season beforehand, with a 43 percent snap share and three more carries than Etienne (15-12) at the time of his early exit. It's possible Etienne hurting his shoulder was a factor there, so the workload split between them could be fluid, with health potentially a big part of the equation. Early signs are good for both running backs giving it a go this Sunday against the Cardinals.

More News