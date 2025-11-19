Tuten (ankle) and Travis Etienne (shoulder) both were limited participants in practice Wednesday.

Etienne's injury wasn't previously reported, while Tuten made an early exit from Sunday's 35-6 win over the Chargers. The rookie had his largest role of the season beforehand, with a 43 percent snap share and three more carries than Etienne (15-12) at the time of his early exit. It's possible Etienne hurting his shoulder was a factor there, so the workload split between them could be fluid, with health potentially a big part of the equation. Early signs are good for both running backs giving it a go this Sunday against the Cardinals.