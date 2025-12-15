Tuten is reportedly set to undergo surgery due to a right finger injury suffered during Sunday's win over the Jets, Garry Smits of the Jacksonville Florida Times-Union reports.

Tuten rushed once for seven yards and secured his only target for a 16-yard receiving touchdown during the Jaguars' 48-20 win over New York, while also compiling 93 yards as a kick returner. However, he was forced out of the game after a kick return in the third quarter due to what was initially labeled a right hand injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Tuten is expected to be back in action in time for the playoffs, but LeQuint Allen will be positioned to handle No. 2 running back duties behind Travis Etienne during Sunday's road matchup against the Broncos.