Tuten carried four times for five yards and caught one of two targets for five yards during Sunday's 36-29 loss to the Texans. He also returned five kickoffs for 143 yards.

A week after tying his season high with 10 offensive touches and scoring his third touchdown of the season, Tuten worked as more of a true backup Sunday while setting a season low with just 10 yards from scrimmage. Starter Travis Etienne again dominated the backfield work with 18 touches, leaving Tuten locked into a secondary role.