Tuten is expected to undergo right finger surgery and miss multiple weeks, per Michael DiRocco of ESPN, though the Jaguars haven't yet officially ruled him out for Sunday's game against the Broncos. John Shipley of SI reports that LeQuint Allen will step into a larger role on offense behind Travis Etienne as long as Tuten remains sidelined, while Jacksonville signed DeeJay Dallas on Tuesday to contribute on special teams.