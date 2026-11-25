Tuten (ankle) wasn't spotted at Wednesday's practice, Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times Union reports.

Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union previously reported that Jaguars head coach Liam Coen noted Monday that the re-check stemming from the aggravation of the ankle injury Tuten suffered in Week 11 suggested that the issue "wasn't too bad." That said, with the running back in line to log a Wednesday 'DNP," his status needs to be tracked leading up to Sunday's game against the Titans. If Tuten is limited or out this weekend, Chris Rodriguez would be next in line to see added touches, with LeQuint Allen and Ameer Abdullah also on hand.