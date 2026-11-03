Tuten (ankle/foot) was not spotted during the portion of Tuesday's practice open to the media, according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com.

Tuten was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report on a day the Jaguars did not practice, and although the Jaguars will return to the field Tuesday, it appears Tuten will not due to the lower-leg injuries. Tuten will not have much time to get any work in this week with the Jaguars facing the Ravens on Thursday, and if he is unable to go the door will be opened for Chris Rodriguez (hand), LeQuint Allen and Ameer Abdullah.