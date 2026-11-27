Tuten (ankle) wasn't spotted at Friday's practice, Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union reports.

If Tuten's absence Friday is confirmed by the team's injury report, that would mark a third consecutive 'DNP' for Jacksonville's starting running back. Coach Liam Coen intimated earlier Friday that Tuten's participation level Friday would factor into Tuten's potential availability for Sunday's game against the Titans, so Tuten appears more likely than not to sit out Sunday based on this latest development. If Tuten is ruled out, Chris Rodriguez would be in line to lead a backfield that also includes LeQuint Allen and Ameer Abdullah.