Tuten (ankle/foot) is officially listed as active for Thursday night's game against the Ravens.

It was previously reported that Tuten, who had been viewed as a game-time decision for the contest would be good to go, and now that's been confirmed. Assuming no in-game limitations or setbacks, Tuten is in line to continue to lead the Jaguars' backfield in Week 9. If, however, his reps end up being managed at all, added touches could be available for Chris Rodriguez, Ameer Abdullah and LeQuint Allen. When healthy, Tuten has maintained steady volume through seven games, averaging 15.7 carries and 70.3 rushing yards with three rushing scores, while also having recorded a 15/181/3 receiving line in that span.