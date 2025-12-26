default-cbs-image
Tuten (finger) has been deemed questionable to play against Indianapolis on Sunday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Tuten missed last Sunday's win over Denver due to a finger injury, but he was able to log a trio of limited practice sessions this week. That gives him a chance of suiting up Sunday, though his status may not be determined until Jacksonville releases its list of inactives approximately 90 minutes prior to the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If Tuten can't play, LeQuint Allen and DeeJay Dallas would be the Jaguars' RB options behind top tailback Travis Etienne.

