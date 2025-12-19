Tuten (finger) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Tuten could be out multiple games, per the Jaguars' official site, so his practice participation level will bear monitoring ahead of the Jaguars' Week 17 trip to Indianapolis. He didn't practice in any capacity prior to being ruled out for Week 16, which will open the door for LeQuint Allen and DeeJay Dallas to provide backfield depth behind Travis Etienne and return kickoffs.