Tuten carried nine times for 29 yards and a touchdown while catching his lone target for minus-three yards during Sunday's 30-29 win against the Raiders. He also returned two kickoffs for 55 yards.

The rookie fourth-round pick tied his season high with 10 offensive touches and scored the third touchdown of his NFL career with a one-yard run in the fourth quarter, though starting running back Travis Etienne still dominated the backfield work with a season-high 27 touches. Fellow rookie tailback LeQuint Allen actually played 22 offensive snaps compared to Tuten's 20 but received just two touches. Tuten should continue to operate as Jacksonville's No. 2 running back but doesn't offer much fantasy upside with Etienne still receiving the lion's share of the opportunities.