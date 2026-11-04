Tuten (ankle/foot) is listed questionable for Thursday's game against the Ravens.

For the third day in a row, Tuten went down as a non-participant on the Jaguars' injury report, even though head coach Liam Coen suggested the running back would practice in a limited fashion Wednesday, per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. The coach added that the Jaguars will be viewing Tuten as a game-time decision for Thursday's tilt, with his availability perhaps hinging on how he fares during a gameday workout. If Tuten ends up missing his first game of the season or is active but available in only a limited capacity, Chris Rodriguez would be in store for a larger role out of the backfield.