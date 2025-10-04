Tuten (shoulder) was limited at practice Saturday but doesn't have a designation for Monday's game versus the Chiefs.

Tuten has had his practice reps managed in each of the last three weeks of game prep, but he's still been available to the Jaguars offense on game days. While Travis Etienne has been a workhorse out of the backfield this season, Tuten has received regular touches, turning 21 carries into 88 yards and one touchdown and three catches (on four targets) for 40 yards and another score through four contests.