Tuten (illness) wasn't included on the Jaguars' first Week 1 injury report released Wednesday.

Tuten missed a practice one week ago after falling ill, but his absence from the Jaguars' first injury report of the season suggests that he's 100 percent healthy heading into Sunday's opener versus the Browns. Jaguars head coach Liam Coen hasn't revealed how he plans to divvy up the snaps among his running backs; even if Tuten ends up starting, he could wind up sharing the load on the ground with Chris Rodriguez. Third-down specialist LeQuint Allen (hip) didn't practice Wednesday and appears to be trending toward sitting out Week 1, potentially opening the door for both Tuten and Rodriguez to also see a slight spike in pass-catching opportunities.