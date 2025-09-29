Tuten rushed four times for 14 yards and caught his only target for eight yards in Sunday's 26-21 win over the 49ers.

Tuten ditched his questionable tag from a lingering shoulder injury with full participation in Friday's practice session. The 23-year-old still took a back seat to starter Travis Etienne, who cracked the century mark in rushing yards while cashing in a long touchdown Sunday. Tuten will find it hard to generate consistent fantasy value so long as he is limited to a handful of carries like he has been early in the campaign. The fourth-round rookie should be treated as Etienne's handcuff heading into a Week 5 matchup against the Chiefs next Monday.