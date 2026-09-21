Tuten rushed 13 times for 65 yards and a touchdown and brought in both targets for minus-3 yards in the Jaguars' 20-13 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

Tuten worked as the Jaguars' clear lead back for the second time in as many games to open the season, even though his rushing workload was relatively modest Sunday. Tuten got into the end zone for the first time this season on a one-yard run early in the second quarter, and he was efficient overall against a high-caliber defense. Tuten figures to remain in the same role for a Week 3 home showdown against the defending AFC champion Patriots next Sunday.