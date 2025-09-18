default-cbs-image
Tuten (shoulder) remained limited in Thursday's practice, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Tuten has posted back-to-back limited practices to open the week, putting his status for Week 3 against the Texans in question. If Tuten is unable to play versus Houston, LeQuint Allen and Cody Schrader would handle backup duties behind Travis Etienne.

