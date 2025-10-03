Tuten (shoulder) was a limited participant in Friday's practice.

Tuten has now had his reps managed for both of the Jaguars' first two practices of Week 5, giving him one more chance to potentially upgrade to full participation before Jacksonville decides whether he carries a designation into Monday's game against the Chiefs. Since the Jaguars traded away Tank Bigsby following Week 1, Tuten has operated as the No. 2 option in the backfield behind Travis Etienne over the subsequent three contests, averaging seven touches for 39 yards while scoring two touchdowns during that stretch.